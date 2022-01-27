After a one-year hiatus, the 48th Annual Ag Expo returned Wednesday to the Owensboro Convention Center, showcasing a host of agricultural equipment and offering learning opportunities for attendees.

Presented by Grain Day Inc., the trade show brings together area farmers for a day of networking and education.

Clint Hardy, agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office, said during the event Wednesday that an event like the Ag Expo just makes sense for Daviess County.

“Agriculture is about a $300 million industry on crop production and livestock production alone,” Hardy said of agriculture in the county. “It is a huge industry, and then most of those businesses in there serve the tri-state.”

In addition to a trade show featuring a variety of vendors, the event also has a strong educational component, bringing farmers together to learn about recent issues facing the industry in the area. Speaker topics this year included “obtaining the most value from poultry litter,” “how to profit in carbon markets” and “increasing use of drones in crop production.”

“Our goal is, number one, networking, number two, a sense of community and relationship growth that we really enjoy and people appreciate here,” Hardy said. “Education and networking is what we are about.”

One local business taking advantage of the opportunity to do some networking was Wright Implement.

“Wright Implement has been around since 1936,” Chris Kluck said. “We have got 15 locations and cover from basically south of Indianapolis over to Florence, south of Cincinnati, all the way down to Bowling Green.”

Kluck said the company has customers that range from agrarian to commercial and individual households.

“It is a big deal for us to be the largest agriculture dealership in Daviess, Henderson and other local communities,” he said. “We just feel that we need to participate and want to keep our name out there”

Retired farmer Carroll Wilson of McLean County said that even though he’s not actively farming, he still likes to come to the Ag Expo and check out the exhibits.

Rae Wagoner of the Kentucky Soybean Board said the board always likes to participate in the Ag Expo.

“This is one of the places that we can meet and mingle with our farmers and provide information for them,” she said. “We have an awful lot of high-yielding and high-quality soybeans down in this part of the state.”

Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837