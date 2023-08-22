The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is reporting a record year for its Ag Tag program.
According to KDA, the 2023 program generated $735,815, a dramatic increase from last year’s total of $606,223. The Ag Tag’s previous record of $731,627 was set in 2021.
“This year’s record-breaking Ag Tag donations (are) a true example of our Kentucky farm families giving back to their communities,” said KDA Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “Through the years, the Ag Tag Program has succeeded in providing much-needed funding for promoting agriculture and educating Kentucky’s youth on the importance of agriculture in our everyday lives. Your generosity will help ensure Kentucky agriculture has a bright future.”
Since 2016, the program has generated more than $5 million.
The state’s county clerk’s offices collect the voluntary donation of $10 when vehicle license plates, or “ag tags,” are bought or renewed each year.
Agriculture license plates are open to “any owner of a non-commercial motor vehicle with a weight between 26,000 and 38,000 pounds required to be registered on Kentucky Highways, and a farmer engaged in the production of crops, livestock or dairy products and may be used in transporting persons, food, provender, feed, machinery, livestock, material and supplies necessary for his farming operation and the products grown on his farm.”
Each donation goes into the Ag Tag Fund, which is divided among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA and KDA.
Half of the 4-H and FFA funds go back to the county where the tag is purchased, where both organizations use the funds to support local programming, awards and scholarships.
Stacey Potts, Daviess County Extension agent for 4-H Youth Development, said Daviess County is consistently among the top five contributors to the fund.
“It is a significant boost to our fundraising,” Potts said. “It also prevents us from doing other types of fundraising.”
More from this section
Potts added that the state’s Ag Tag program makes a difference by helping offset costs for club functions.
“It helps to pay for kids to go to teen conference, where they spend four days on the University of Kentucky campus; it helps to provide 4-H camp scholarships,” she said.
According to Potts, Daviess County 4-H received just under $3,000 last year. The previous year was $3,500.
Potts complimented the farming community that helps support the Ag Tag Program.
“We are grateful that they think enough of us to pay that additional $10 on their farm tag,” Potts said.
Within Daviess County, there are three FFA programs — Apollo, Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic high schools. They split the funds three ways.
Aaron Tucker, an FFA adviser at Apollo, said the funds are usually earmarked to help a student or students with FFA-related expenses.
“We’re very appreciative of the farmers who pay the extra $10 on their license plate fee,” Tucker said. “I don’t live in Daviess County; I live on the border in McLean County and I pay my $10 on my farm tags to help out McLean County. I can’t expect someone in Daviess County to do it if I’m not going to do it in McLean County.”
The KDA uses its share of the Ag Tag funds for various programs such as the Ag Athlete of the Year awards, the Kentucky Leopold Conservation Award, Kentucky Women in Agriculture, and the University of Kentucky Grain and Forage Center of Excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.