State Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Friday scams have increased exponentially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we have seen a 300% increase in scams, particularly related to COVID-19,” Cameron said Friday, during a webinar on scams presented by the National Consumers League.
An issue that helps scams continue is that people who have been victimized are often reluctant to talk about their experiences, Cameron and a panel of consumer experts said. Instead of being embarrassed, people who have experienced a scam can help others by sharing their stories, the panelists said.
Cameron talked about the explosion of scams, along with Heather Clary, director of communications for the Better Business Bureau of Central and Eastern Kentucky, and Nichole Huff, a professor of family finances and resource management at the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
Kentuckians have reported thousands of incidents of price gouging since the pandemic began, Cameron said.
“It has been alarming to see the increase in scams and price gouging,” Cameron said.
Many of the prominent scams making the rounds aren’t new — there have always been sweepstakes scams, and work from home scams existed before the pandemic. But people who are unemployed or desperate for money are easier targets because of the crisis, panelists said.
“Employment scams are pretty big right now,” Clary said. Because many people are seeking work, “more of these ‘work from home’ offers may seem more legit to you,” Clary said.
Cameron recommended people who have applied for unemployment insurance payments in March or April check their credit reports, because of the data breach that occurred in the state’s unemployment system.
“If you look at the number of people who may have had their personal information taken through the breach, it’s troubling,” Cameron said.
New to Kentucky are “brushing” scams, where a third-party seller obtains a person’s information, sends them an item and then posts a fake review online in the victim’s name. In Kentucky, people have received packages of suspicious seeds from China, and personal protective equipment like face masks and gloves.
The items should not be trusted or used, and the Department of Agriculture has asked that packages of the seeds be turned over to the department, rather than thrown away. A person who receives an unsolicited package has likely had account information stolen, Cameron said.
“If you know for certain you did not purchase the package, immediately change your information” on retail websites like Amazon, Cameron said.
People who are targeted by any scam should report it to the Attorney General’s office, by calling 800-432-9257. The AG’s office also takes scam reports on it’s website. www.ag.ky.gov.
Scams should also be reported to the Better Business Bureau.
Clary said the agency can help a person identify if a business or offer is legitimate.
People expecting to receive a payment through unemployment or through the federal CARES Act will not be contacted and asked to provide personal information, Cameron said. If people are offered something or contacted unsolicited with an offer or request for personal information, be skeptical, Cameron said.
“Use your instincts and common sense,” Cameron said. “By and large that will keep you safe.”
John Breyault, vice president of the National Consumers League, said 89% of people who lost money to scams in Kentucky last month were 65 years old or older.
Huff said people need to have conversations with older relatives about scams and finances. Those talks can be difficult, because people don’t like to talk about their finances, particularly “if you are the victim of a scam,” Huff said.
When receiving an offer or plea for money, people should take time to research the offer before parting with any information or money, Huff said.
“We always encourage consumers to stop and verify” before taking action, Huff said. For example, if someone claiming to be a family member calls and says they need money wired right away, hang up and call the family member directly, Huff said.
With more people at home because of the pandemic, children spending time on computers, phones and tablets are also susceptible to scams.
Parents should talk to their children about how to spot scams, and make sure parental controls are set on devices and that kids don’t have access to credit card information, Huff said.
“We are all vulnerable right now,” Huff said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
