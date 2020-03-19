As the region continues to practice social distancing, more events have been canceled.
New cancelation notices are:
• The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden has called off its Lunch Listen Learn on April 14.
• The steering committee for a Drug Free Owensboro-Daviess County has canceled its April 21 meeting.
• The Ohio County Courthouse Players dinner theater “Dead to the Last Drop” has been postponed.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.