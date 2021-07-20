Owensboro will have two back-to-back weekends of large crowds downtown next month.
They will be the Owensboro Air Show and Bridge Day on Aug. 14 and 15, followed by the Owensboro HydroFair hydroplane races on Aug. 20 and 21.
Hydroplane racing hasn’t been done in Owensboro in decades, while the Air Show was held several years in a row before being halted for a year after the 2019 event.
The postponement had nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic; the disease was unknown when city officials decided not to hold a 2020 air show.
Planners handling emergency response and security for both the Air Show and HydroFair are expecting larger-than-average crowds this year, said Sgt. Mike Page, who represents the Owensboro Police Department in the planning.
At other city events held so far this year, “turnouts are much higher than before,” Page said. “People are ready to get out and enjoy the event.”
Planning for the HydroFair began in early 2020 and continued after the event was canceled for last year by the COVID-19 pandemic. Air Show planning began earlier this year.
Owensboro Fire Department Battalion Chief Colter Tate said some agencies involved on land and water during the events include city and county fire departments, a dive team from the Henderson Fire Department, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, the U.S. Coast Guard and emergency management agencies from Daviess and Spencer counties.
During the Air Show, additional security will be provided at the airport by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Tate said.
For the Air Show, officials were able to draw upon existing plans and make modifications.
With the HydroFair, planners reached out to other communities that have held hydroplane festivals, Tate said.
“We used the framework from the Air Show incident action plan to create the HydroFair incident action plan,” Tate said.
The planning team also received Evansville’s action plan for hydroplane racing, Tate said.
“That allowed us to have a plan and not start from scratch,” he said.
Tate said, “OPD will be setting up in the mobile command center” downtown, which will include a dispatcher dedicated to handling calls only in the festival areas.
Officials are planning to have 39 public safety personnel, not including police officers, on duty during the Air Show, and 41 responders (also not counting OPD) working the HydroFair, Tate said.
The events will both be staffed by firefighters and law enforcement officers who are not scheduled to work elsewhere in the city that day. Officers and responders will be stationed at specific locations, such as Smothers and English parks.
Smothers Park itself will be divided into sectors patrolled by responders, Page said.
The planners have contingency plans for large-scale issues, and special precautions will be taken.
For example, there will be a “box” over the river during the Air Show where boaters will be kept out, and the bridge will be closed during the air show times, and during Thursday and Friday practices.
But what responders normally encounter are issues common with any large summertime, event — namely heat issues, medical emergencies and lost children.
“The crowds that come are very family-oriented,” Page said. “Primarily, we run into lost child (reports), lost wallets and lost cell phones.”
Page said people coming to the events should take picture of their children that day, wearing the clothes they are wearing to downtown, to help responders locate a lost child.
Heat can be expected to be an issue.
“We like to remind everybody that is coming down to either event — hydrate with water,” Tate said.
City-county 911 Director Paul Nave said any calls for service from the riverfront or parks will be referred by dispatch to the dispatcher in the mobile command center.
That dispatcher will notify responders assigned to that area, Nave said.
Although local, state, Indiana and federal agencies are all involved, they will be able to communicate with one another, Nave said.
“We’ll assign 800 megahertz radios to each agency, so they’ll be on our (radio) system,” Nave said.
Daviess and Spencer counties’ 911 centers will also be in communication during the events, Nave said.
A dispatcher from AMR, the county’s ambulance service, will also be in the command center to dispatch ambulances, Nave said.
Responders will also be able to transport people on stretchers on all-terrain vehicles to ambulances, in situations were it would be difficult to get an ambulance through the crowds, Nave said.
The agencies have worked to “anticipate any known issues, and try to be proactive rather than reactive,” Nave said.
After every Air Show, the planners go over the event, Nave said.
“We improve on (the plan) and make it more efficient each year,” Nave said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
