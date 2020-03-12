Andy Ball, director of Daviess County Emergency Management, made an impromptu announcement to members of the Homeless Council of the Ohio Valley at their meeting Wednesday morning.
Homeless shelters are considered high-risk areas for contracting the coronavirus, or COVID-19, Ball said.
He reported the Green River District Health Department is looking for vendors to supply adequate amounts of hand sanitizer. Many vendors report the product is on backorder, he said.
Kimberly Clark makes hand sanitizer, Ball said. The company will be contacted to see if there may be a local stockpile to access.
Andrea Robinson, executive director of OASIS, reported she was able to find hand sanitizer and dispensers at CRS OneSource. Her shelter had not run out, but she wanted to make sure they were stocked up during flu season.
St. Benedict’s shelter on West Seventh Street needs hand sanitizer, but the women’s day shelter at Ninth Street and Hickman Avenue has some, said Dan Eaton of St. Benedict’s.
In the meantime, Ball reminded HCOV members that frequent and correct hand washing is one of the most effective ways to ward off viruses, such as flu and COVID-19.
Ninety-five% of people don’t wash their hands correctly, he said. Therefore, the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency has posted a tutorial on its Facebook page so residents can learn.
Also, Ball told HCOV members about a COVID-19 briefing that will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Owensboro Community & Technical College. GRDHD officials will lead that meeting, which is for public agencies only.
First responders, schools, local government, shelters, transportation, nursing homes and other officials have been invited to the briefing.
“We’re trying to stay ahead of this thing as much as we can,” Ball said of the virus. “Every county could have cases.”
In other business, the HCOV heard a presentation from Samantha Taylor-Kaai, Audubon Area Community Care Clinic program director.
And the homeless council talked about creating a community needs assessment. Eaton, council president, does not want to create a subcommittee to perform that duty. He fears important voices may be left out of the discussion that way.
“I want to see us do some discussion outside this meeting to find common needs and goals for this group,” Eaton said.
He hopes the group formulates a three- to five-year plan.
“I want something that we can keep out in front — something the HCOV thinks is important and we need to be working on. Common problems can be solved easier if they are worked on together ... ,” Eaton said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
