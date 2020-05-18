Officials with Owensboro Municipal Utilities and Regional Water Resource Agency said last week they could not say exactly how many people are behind on their utility bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the number of people behind on their power bill has gone up, OMU spokeswoman Sonya Dixon said, and the utility is trying to make payment arrangements with customers and directing them to sources of help.
“It’s hard to quantify because we always run a disconnection list,” Dixon said. “We are making different arrangements for customers.
“I can tell you comfortably that it has increased … because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dixon said. Meanwhile, agencies that help provide utility assistance have seen an increase in requests for help.
About 40% of the workforce statewide has applied for unemployment benefits. OMU suspended disconnections of people behind on their electricity, water or telecommunications bills in March. In April, the utility extended the suspension until further notice.
Dixon said the number of people behind on their bills is difficult to determine because people who have made payment arrangements for when they are able to pay their bills are not considered delinquent.
If we talk to our customers, we can help them make payment plans,” Dixon said. “... We have some that have made arrangements, so they are in a different group.”
Joe Schepers, executive director for Regional Water Resource Agency, said sewer bills are included in OMU bills and on bills from the individual water districts.
“We anticipate having a few more, but I don’t have enough data to let you know” an exact number, Schepers said. “We are tracking it.”
Dixon said people who are housebound during the pandemic are using more electricity, and the utility is advocating energy efficiency in homes. It’s urging people to make payment arrangements now rather than waiting until they are unable to pay their bill.
The agency is also directing people to sources of financial aid, such as the Salvation Army, the Help Office and Audubon Area Community Services, Dixon said.
Doug Eberhart, executive vice president for the United Way of the Ohio Valley, said the organization is in communication with a number of agencies that are providing rent and utility assistance. The United Way helps finance the operations of assistance groups like the Salvation Army.
“What they are telling me is they have seen an increase in rent and utility requests,” Eberhart said. “They anticipate, moving forward, we are going to see a greater number of people requesting assistance.”
A factor that might cause requests for help to increase would be if the extra federal unemployment benefits workers are receiving is not extended. Currently, people are receiving an extra $600 weekly in unemployment, but that is scheduled to expire at the end of July.
“The unknown, what the future holds, may be the biggest challenge because we don’t know what the resource level is going to need to be,” Eberhart said.
The United Way and the Green River Area Community Foundation established the Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund to provide money to agencies providing food and covering medical and other expenses for people affected by the pandemic.
“United Way is a very strong organization, but just like everyone, we have to be conscious of our resources,” Eberhart said. “... The great, positive thing about our community is we come together to ensure people receive the help, and that’s a wonderful thing to see.”
Robyn Mattingly, social support services director for Audubon Area Community Services, said the agency’s LIHEAP energy assistance program usually runs between November and March, but the program was extended through the end of April due to the pandemic.
The agency received additional federal dollars through Community Action Kentucky.
“We are operating, for the first time, a spring subsidy” program, Mattingly said. A person who falls within 150% of the federal poverty guidelines may be eligible for one-time energy assistance.
“The tricky part is we are only phone applications,” Mattingly said. “We still have to work out arrangements for the documents.”
To apply, a person must present a photo ID and Social Security card, a current utility bill and proof of income from the previous month.
A person does not have to be behind on their utility bill to receive aid, Mattingly said.
People who applied during the regular LIHEAP season and were not eligible due to income are encouraged to apply again, Mattingly said.
“The recent stimulus checks are not counted as income,” Mattingly said. Also the extra $600 in federal unemployment currently being paid does not count towards one income either, Mattingly said.
People seeking utility assistance can call Audubon Area Community Services 270-686-1662 from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
“We’ve seen a lot of new clients call in, folks we have not assisted before, and we are glad we are able to do that,” Mattingly said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.