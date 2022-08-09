When schools in Owensboro and Daviess County open on Wednesday, between 115 and 120 of the kids starting the new year will be refugees.
And the International Center of Owensboro is trying to get a new outfit, shoes and a backpack for each of them.
“We are doing our best to try to help make that first day/week of school just a little bit easier for these amazing kids given all the rest of the barriers they deal with from day to day,” Laura Jones, the center’s youth and family services coordinator, wrote on Facebook.
Monday, she said, “We’ve had several people reach out to help and a little over half of the students have been taken care of.”
But the start of school is almost here.
It takes between $100 and $200 to outfit each student, Jones said.
“We’ll take any amount,” she said, “but if someone wants to outfit one student, they can.”
Jones said the center has helped settle 300 refugee families in the community in the past 12 months.
They came from Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burma, Thailand and Ukraine.
In coming weeks, more Ukrainians are expected along with some from Somalia and Cuba.
“It’s cool that Owensboro is becoming so diverse,” Jones said.
The Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation included 25 refugee students in its annual Back to School Shopping Trip on Monday.
Some churches are also helping, Jones said.
And volunteers have signed up to take students shopping.
Jones said with such a diverse population arriving in Owensboro — and many not speaking English — volunteer interpreters are always needed.
“We would be nothing without volunteers,” she said.
The Owensboro center is a satellite of the International Center of Kentucky, a refugee resettlement agency which was founded in Bowling Green in 1981.
