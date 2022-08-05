Thursday signified the end of the legal dispute over the Confederate memorial that once sat on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn, as Judge-Executive Al Mattingly announced during a Fiscal Court meeting that the county has reached a settlement agreement with the Kentucky United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC).

According to the agreement, Fiscal Court is transferring the rights to the base of the “Soldiers Monument” — better known as “the Confederate statue” — to the UDC. The parties agreed to transfer the monument base to the Panther Creek Battlefield, which is owned by UDC, by no later than Aug. 31.

