Thursday signified the end of the legal dispute over the Confederate memorial that once sat on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn, as Judge-Executive Al Mattingly announced during a Fiscal Court meeting that the county has reached a settlement agreement with the Kentucky United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC).
According to the agreement, Fiscal Court is transferring the rights to the base of the “Soldiers Monument” — better known as “the Confederate statue” — to the UDC. The parties agreed to transfer the monument base to the Panther Creek Battlefield, which is owned by UDC, by no later than Aug. 31.
“We said we’d lend them our engineer to prepare a site for the base to sit,” Mattingly said. “UDC will contract with all the folks they need to remove the base, get it out to the site and sit it on the site.”
In exchange, UDC has agreed to drop its litigation over the matter and to forfeit any claims to the statue of the Confederate soldier.
“The statue, we’re keeping,” Mattingly said.
If UDC finds the Panther Creek Battlefield site “untenable” — a term the group gets to determine, as per the agreement — then it can move the statue base, so long as the new location is outside Daviess County.
The agreement between Fiscal Court and the UDC comes roughly two years after Fiscal Court voted on Aug. 6, 2020, to remove the Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn, where it had been for 120 years.
As officials discussed what to do with the monument, UDC claimed ownership of the artifact — threatening to sue over the matter.
UDC followed through on its threat in April 2021, filing a complaint in Davies County Circuit Court.
The group argued that the Daviess County Confederate Association received a “license” from the county in 1893 to place a Confederate memorial on the southeast corner of the courthouse lawn, and that the Confederate Association and the John C. Breckenridge Chapter 306 Daughters of the Confederacy raised $3,500 to pay for the statue.
UDC argued that it took over the assets of Chapter 306 in 1970, when Chapter 306 dissolved.
However, Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones ruled in favor of the county in May, writing in her judgment that there’s no record that the Daughters of the Daviess County Confederate Association or Chapter 306 ever tried to claim the statue was their property.
The pedestal of the statue reads, “Erected by the Breckenridge Chapter Daughters of the Confederacy 1900.” Jones said the inscription is “a tribute ... not a deed or claim of ownership.” Because Breckenridge Chapter 306 did not own the statue, neither does its successor group, the Kentucky UDC, Jones wrote.
Jones wrote that Chapter 306 never “exercised any authority over the monument” after the statue was unveiled.
Jones’ judgment also vacated the temporary restraining order that prevented the county from removing the statue from the courthouse lawn.
The statue was taken down June 1, leaving an empty base that’s now set to be removed by the end of the month.
