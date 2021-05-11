Ahlstrom-Munksjö announced Monday they will invest $70 million in a new glass fiber tissue production line in Madisonville creating almost 50 jobs at the facility.
According to a news release, the investment will further strengthen the company’s position to be a leading global supplier of high performance materials. The new line will produce a full range of glass fiber tissue nonwovens with a main focus on Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Vinyl sheet materials. Customer deliveries from the new line are expected to start in mid-2023.
The Madisonville site already has an established plant developing and producing filtration materials for transportation and industrial applications and currently employs 133 people.
“We were very involved with this from the time this was put together. We have been working on this for almost three years,” said Ray Hagerman, president and CEO of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, adding that the expansion will affect the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Road Department located next to Ahlstrom. “We are talking about the property next door to Ahlstrom that is currently occupied by the transportation cabinet. We are looking to exchange property with the cabinet so they can be prepared to move off of that property and Ahlstrom can use that for their expansion.”
Hagerman said while temporary headquarters might be needed for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a permanent setting is planned for the Hanson Industrial Park.
Hagerman said the 51 jobs are “good paying jobs” and are also job multipliers for the community.
“It almost means an additional job for every job created in the community,” said Hagerman. “That is why we love these kinds of expansions because these kinds of jobs are of the quality that allows us to expand in the community as well. We are very excited they finally chose to do this.”
Bruce West — human resource manager of Filtration and Performance in North America for Ahlstrom — said there were many factors that had been discussed leading up to the decision for expansion.
“A lot of it had to do with making sure that it was an investment we wanted to do as a company,” he said. “We also had some change of hand in ownership so we had to regroup on that as well.”
West said one major takeaway from the announcement is the relationship Ahlstrom has with Madisonville.
“Ahlstrom believes in Madisonville and putting this type of investment … shows a lot of what Ahlstrom thinks about Madisonville,” he said. “I think that is something, being from here, that it is a lot of pride I think that Madisonville should take.”
West said the workforce that Ahlstrom already has in Madisonville is “excellent.”
“They have been strong, knowledgeable and they understand paper and how that works,” he said. “We are the heart of the filter, and we make the paper for the filter media, so we are actually the heart of it. If there is no filter media in that gas or oil filter, there is no filter. Madisonville is a very welcoming community as far as investments. I think that has been proven over the years as various other businesses have come through. That is something Ahlstrom looks at, too. When they decide a location, it is not always about property, it is more about the people and community.”
Initial construction is still being planned, according to West.
“It is kind of still in the works because of the timing,” he said. “The property that is currently there has to have time to readjust and where they will be moving that facility. I can’t say a definite time span because once we get the property, engineering has to come in, which we know the property fairly decently, but that is when engineering will take over. It will take a while to build it and then get all the equipment in there.”
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the expansion is going to be a “huge benefit” to the community.
“It speaks volumes of our community and speaks to those team members at Ahlstrom,” he said. “They take pride in what they’re doing … it is a huge blessing.”
Hans Sohlström, president and CEO of Ahlstrom-Munksjö, said the investment is a major step in the company’s global growth strategy in the glass fiber tissue market.
“In combination with our existing plants in Finland and Russia, this new plant will further strengthen our leadership in this field by consolidating our global position in flooring applications but also by giving us a unique platform to expand into other glass fiber tissue applications,” Sohlström said.
“I want to thank Ahlstrom-Munksjö for this significant commitment to Madisonville, Hopkins County and the commonwealth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This facility has long been an important part of the community, and the company’s continued growth is incredible news for residents throughout the region. The creation of more than 50 high quality jobs promises a brighter future for families in the area, and positions the company for even more success in the years ahead.”
