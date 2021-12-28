Cloe Tucker remembers attending her first Apollo High School’s Eaglettes dance camp when she was in middle school.
The experience was so memorable it influenced her to join the dance team when she entered ninth grade. Now the 17-year-old is a senior at AHS and is one of the dance captains on the team. She has helped host the dance camps each of her high school years, and she has helped to organize the one Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the school.
“I absolutely love teaching the little kids,” Cloe said. “Seeing them dance and express themselves and really get into it is so fun. When I did this as a kid, it made me want to join the team when I got to high school.”
She hopes the experience can be the same for the next generation of dancers who attend the camp from 9 a.m. to noon.
The camp is designed for kindergarten through sixth-grade students, with age-appropriate dances planned for each grade level. Participating dancers also learn a group dance with all other campers, and they are all invited to perform during an AHS boys basketball halftime show on Jan. 4.
Melissa Jarboe, dance team coach, said the camp has been taking place at the school for years. It is a fundraiser for the team, to help them raise funds toward their competitions this year. The camp is also a good way to “develop the pipeline” of future dancers and for current Eaglettes to take on more of a leadership role.
“It’s a good way to build the program, and it also helps the dancers make that connection with younger students,” Jarboe said. “That relationship between elementary, middle and high school students isn’t always seen in public schools.”
Cloe said the camp is also a good chance for some of the underclassmen to take the lead in choreographing routines. For the AHS Eaglettes, it’s a chance for them to lead.
“They teach the dances, and it’s great to see them grow as people and as dancers,” she said.
Haley Fitzgerald, 17, is also an AHS Eaglette senior who is participating in the event. She said the event can be bittersweet for some of the older dancers.
The event can almost seem like they are “passing the torch,” she said.
“It’s fun to have the experience of the ‘bigger kid,’ and to help teach the younger generation, but it’s also a little sad to be older and moving on from the program soon,” Haley said.
Jarboe expects about 40 students to participate in the camp, and said that all dancers receive a T-shirt they will be wearing for the halftime performance in January. She also said that registration will be accepted the day of the event.
The camp is $35 per student.
For more information, visit the AHS Eaglettes Facebook page.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.