Apollo High School has earned an award given by the College Board in recognition of expanding computer science program participation for young women.
The College Board’s AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award was given to 760 schools in the U.S. and 13 in Kentucky for increasing female representation in Advanced Placement courses or having more female computer science exam takers in the 2020-21 school year, according to Michelle Pagan, the Apollo AP computer science principles teacher who also teaches algebra and financial mathematics.
She said, specifically, the award is given when more than half of the students taking the AP computer science principles courses at the school are female.
Apollo is still developing its awareness in the AP computer science principles course, as this is the third year the school has offered the program. Pagan is intentional about advocating the course for all students, especially females.
Encouraging students to pursue coursework related to STEM and computer science is important at this time because those jobs “are at an all-time high,” Pagan said.
“Helping young women learn to code gives them so much more than just learning how to create an app,” she said. “They are learning problem-solving skills and learning that it’s okay to make mistakes.”
The coursework also teaches them how to collaborate with others.
There are more men taking STEM courses and jobs, which typically tend to be some of the highest-paying, she said.
“Having a coding background can make an applicant more interesting to potential employers,” she said. “Girls do not realize that many large companies offer scholarships, jobs and internships for them.”
Along with encouraging her female students to pursue computer science courses and careers, Pagan also sponsors a club at the school called Girls Who Code. The club meets monthly, and students participate in a number of programs, like robotics. This is the second year the school has offered the club.
According to the College Board, which administers AP exams, research shows that female students who take AP science courses are more likely to major in computer science courses in college, compared to their counterparts who did not.
In a letter sent to school officials, the College Board said through Apollo’s work in diversifying computer science education, the school is preparing its female students “for the high-paying, in-demand jobs of the future and giving them the opportunity to help solve some of society’s most challenging problems.”
