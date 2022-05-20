The Apollo High School graduation, originally slated for Thursday night, was rescheduled to take place on Friday, May 20.
According to a news alert sent by the district, the decision to move the graduation followed a consultation with the National Weather Service. Rain was in the forecast for Thursday evening at the time the ceremony was to begin.
The ceremony will be 7:30 p.m. today, Friday, May 20, at Eagle Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.