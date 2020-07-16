Apollo High School will host an in-person graduation Aug. 6 at the school’s football stadium.
The event will kick off at 8:30 p.m. A rain date is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
This decision came as a result of a survey Daviess County Public Schools sent out last week to 2020 graduating seniors and their families asking whether or not they would like to have a traditional, in-person program.
The DCPS survey stated that if a third or more of the senior families wanted a program, then a program would be held at the school.
Apollo had 277 seniors at the end of the school year. According to Apollo Principal Rick Lasley, officials also individually called students and received 143 responses. Of those, 105 said yes to a program and 38 said no.
Lasley said the ceremony will be slightly different than a typical graduation. Students won’t have as much time to practice as they normally would, and there won’t be performances during the event. Students who are meant to give speeches will be doing that. They also won’t be receiving diplomas during graduation as they have already received those earlier this summer in a drive-thru diploma distribution, along with the other high schools in the district.
Lasley said since the beginning of the pandemic, and the subsequent shutdowns caused by it, he and other school officials wanted to provide a graduation ceremony for students as soon as they were able to.
“We owe that to them, and the class of 2020 certainly deserves it,” he said.
There were 371 Daviess County High School seniors this year. Of those, 85 responded to the survey: 71 responded yes, and 14 no.
Heritage Park High School had 56 seniors this year, and received 12 yes responses.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
