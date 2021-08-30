The Owensboro Balloon Twisters have twisted their last balloon.
Blame it on the coronavirus pandemic of 2020.
“We twisted balloons all over the city and state and even a couple other states,” Richard Thomson, a club member, said last week. “Unfortunately, we shut down last year during the pandemic, and this year there weren’t enough twister volunteers to continue the club. After a year off, people had started doing other things and couldn’t get interested in doing it again.”
He said the club was started by Tom Gaston, a retired English professor from Purdue University, who moved to Owensboro to be near his grandchildren.
“Tom learned to do magic and balloon twisting as a way to keep himself occupied,” Thomson said. “In 2007, he went to the Goodfellows Christmas party to twist balloons.”
But with one twister in a crowd of 1,000-plus children, Gaston was overwhelmed.
In 2008, he asked the Unitarian Universalist congregation for volunteers, and several signed up.
At the time, Thomson said, Gaston and his crew were doing four or five gigs a month and splitting tips.
“Then, Tom got sick and asked me to take over,” he said.
Gaston died in 2014 at age 83.
“We approached three or four organizations about doing our taxes, and finally the Boulware Mission said they would,” Thomson said. “They would buy our balloons and do our taxes, and they would receive all the monies we received from tips and donations.
“Our deal with Boulware began in 2013. Between 2013 and 2019, the club twisted more than 650 gigs and raised more than $19,750 for the Boulware Mission.”
Thomson added, “A lot of sacrifices were made by the club twisters. We were not able to enjoy Friday After 5, we twisted. We were not able to enjoy the picnics, we twisted. We were not able to enjoy the festivals, the air shows, Halloween. But we did enjoy the smiles we put on kids faces when we gave them a balloon animal. That was a joy for us.
“We had about 12 members at the peak. Only three of us were retired. Everybody else was still working. We started getting more gigs and wore yellow shirts to stand out. We twisted for almost every organization in town. One Saturday, six of us did four gigs.”
He said 2014 was the organization’s busiest year with 137 gigs.
“Sometimes we tied so many balloons that the cuticles on our fingernails bled,” Thomson said. “One year, we tied more than 10,000 balloons.
“I’m kinda enjoying not doing it, but I miss it too.”
The Owensboro Balloon Twisters may have twisted their last balloons, but Thomson said he’s hoping that other people might decide to take over from the club and begin twisting balloons for the kids.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
