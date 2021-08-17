Last weekend’s Owensboro Air Show crowd didn’t quite break the record the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels set at 70,000-plus when they were here in 2018.
But it came close.
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said Monday that the three-day crowd this year was estimated at 65,000-plus.
That figure includes 10,000-plus at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport on Friday night, with 30,000-plus attending on Saturday and another 25,000-plus on Sunday.
The Saturday and Sunday estimates are for attendees downtown. Many people also watched from their yards or other locations around the city.
Ross said all the parking at the airport was filled by 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Air show performers “were thrilled” with the response, he said.
“They commented about how much they love coming to Owensboro because of the way they’re treated here,” he said.
Ross said the Blue Angels refer to “home shows” as the closest they get to team members’ hometowns during a season.
Four of the Angels had “home shows” in Owensboro, he said, and family and friends came here to see them perform.
Ross said the weather overall was good for the show, with Saturday a little hot and Sunday cloudy.
Some of the performers had to adjust their routines for the cloud cover, Ross said.
But everything was able to go as planned, he said.
Ross said despite the large crowd, people were able to keep distance between themselves and others.
Coronavirus cases have been rising in the region and he said, “We monitored the crowd to make sure there was room.”
Local hotels and restaurants saw big business during the weekend.
Ross is expecting another wave of visitors this weekend for the first hydroplane races on the Ohio River here in more than 40 years during the Owensboro HydroFair on Friday through Sunday.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
