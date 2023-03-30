Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, expects the crowd for this year’s Owensboro Air Show on Sept. 15-17 to equal the 65,000 that came to see the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels in 2021.
“We didn’t have an air show last year,” Ross said. “So there’s a lot of excitement about this year’s show.”
The U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds will headline the three-day show.
They were last here in 2015 and drew a crowd estimated at 50,000.
Ross said the Thunderbirds team “receives hundreds of requests for their demonstration every year, yet they select less than 30 cities annually to perform.
“I’m excited. We have a pretty good mix of performers who have been here and some who are coming for the first time.”
New performers include The Wings Of Blue, the U.S. Air Force’s Parachute Team; GhostWriter Airshows, which has been performing at air shows since 2016; and Gregory “Wired” Colyer and his Ace Maker Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star.
Returning acts include Kevin Coleman, one of the younger pilots on the airshow circuit who was here in 2021; Bill Stein, who has been performing since 1995 and was here in 2018; the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation, which offers rides in Huey and Cobra helicopters and was here in 2021; and the four-member Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, which was here in 2016.
A static display of planes is scheduled at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Admission is $5. Some planes will take to the sky around sunset.
The air show will be over the Ohio River downtown from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 16-17. There is no charge.
Last year, the city opted to have the Owensboro HydroFair instead of the air show.
The Blue Angels are scheduled to return in 2024 for their fourth performance in the city.
Ross said having both of the country’s top military aviation teams in back-to-back years “is a real testament to the city.”
