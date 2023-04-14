Engineering Academy and Apollo High School’s ROTC students were introduced Thursday to potential aviation careers at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.
The event was meant to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through a collaboration between the Owensboro Air Show and local schools.
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said this was the first time for the STEM event.
“The idea is that they see the Air Show, everything up in the sky, and everything is entertaining,” Ross said. “But there are so many aviation careers; we have aerospace classes in our local high schools. So we’re just trying to connect those engineering and aerospace students to get a little more hands-on time with lots of different aviation careers than what they may get in the classroom.”
Prior to getting up close to the airplanes and drones, students were invited into a hangar and heard from a 10-person panel — each of whom were either pilots or had years of experience working in aviation.
Among them was Brandon Lanham of Owensboro. He flies a crop-dusting helicopter for his agriculture business Vortex Air.
“I dreamed about flying my whole life,” said Lanham, who started the business in 2018. “…Over the course of four years, I became a commercial helicopter pilot. …We take the helicopter and do agricultural spraying in the area. We spray a lot of corn and soybeans.”
Mason Rowe, a senior at Ohio County High School, was the youngest member of the panel.
Rowe flew solo in a friend’s 1946 Cessna 140 to be part of the discussion with his peers.
Rowe said he was taken for an airplane ride on his 9th birthday, and since then, he’s only wanted to be a career pilot.
“I was hooked and crazy about airplanes since,” said Rowe, who has been logging flight hours while also working at the Ohio County Airport. “…I’ve washed and waxed airplanes out there for people, and now they give me their airplanes and I fly them. I’ve been extremely lucky.”
After the panel discussion, students were then taken outside where they were allowed to climb into the aircraft, which included helicopters along with private and military planes such as the C130 Hercules — a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft.
Eli Currington and Ben Leohr, both Apollo ninth graders who are attending the Engineering Academy, said they are interested in aviation as a possible career.
“You can look at pictures of it all day, but it’s really cool when you see how things work up close,” Leohr said. “You can even move parts of it around, and you can understand it better.”
Frank Smith, command chief sergeant and an Apollo ROTC aerospace science instructor, brought his class for the field trip.
Smith said the event was important because they can learn about the aviation scholarships and jobs that are available.
“For us, it’s a STEM project … that will hopefully inspire them to search for a career in aviation,” Smith said. “That’s the ultimate goal, to build better citizens for America; but with the Air Force, it’s about the experience and joy of aerospace.”
The Owensboro Air Show is set for Sept. 15-17. The U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds will headline the three-day show.
