The skies over Owensboro roared Saturday afternoon, as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and numerous other performers wowed thousands of people along the riverfront during the Owensboro Air Show.

The Thunderbirds capped a performance that also included the USAF Wings of Blue skydiving team, aerial stunt fliers Kevin Coleman, Bill Stein and Team Aeroshell, military jets and helicopters and classic planes.

