The skies over Owensboro roared Saturday afternoon, as the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and numerous other performers wowed thousands of people along the riverfront during the Owensboro Air Show.
The Thunderbirds capped a performance that also included the USAF Wings of Blue skydiving team, aerial stunt fliers Kevin Coleman, Bill Stein and Team Aeroshell, military jets and helicopters and classic planes.
Smothers Park filled up quickly with people on park seats or in camping chairs, and the streets were full of traffic downtown. Veterans Boulevard was lined with food trucks and booths, while rock and bluegrass music played over the crowd.
Temperatures were mild and the sky was blue with patches of clouds, which provided a bit of relief from the sun.
“I want to say the weather brought us up” to the show, said Sandra Towery. She and her husband, Robert Towery, drove from Ohio County for the event.
“As long as the sun doesn’t come out, we’re good,” Sandra Tower said.
Robert Towery said the variety of the show is one of the things that brings him back.
“Every year, they have something new,” he said.
Janice Boyd, of Owensboro, was taking videos of the performances on her phone. Saturday was her first Air Show.
“A couple of years ago around Covid, they didn’t haven’t,” Boyd said. “I was looking forward to it.”
Boyd said she enjoyed Friday’s and Saturday’s Air Show events.
“I was at the airport last night, and it was amazing,” Boyd said. Friday evening, the airport hosted the static air show, a nighttime air show and fireworks.
“I think it’s amazing to just get out here and watch,” Boyd said. “They (the pilots) are very skilled.”
Chris Bartlett and Lemesha Bartlett drove over from Henderson to watch the show.
“It’s awesome, especially to see the military planes,” Lemesha Bartlett said.
Sisters Shayla Cline and Bre Clark brought their children to the Air Show, and found a seat on a stone wall away from much of the crowd.
“It’s good. We got the right viewing place,” Cline said.
“We usually come here every year,” Cline said. “We like the Thunderbirds, and the kids just love the plans and the (Wings of Blue) best.”
When asked about her favorite performance, Clark said she was waiting to see the Thunderbirds.
“I’m waiting for the ending,” Clark said.
The Owensboro Air Show will conclude from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.