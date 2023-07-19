The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport board approved a three-year lease with new essential air service (EAS) provider Contour Airlines during its Tuesday meeting that will increase what the facility receives in fees.
According to airport Director Tristan Durbin, prior to the lease with Contour, the fees had not increased since 2012.
Cape Air, which currently holds the airport’s EAS lease, pays about $2,400 a month toward its lease agreement, which includes landing fees, office space rental and use of common-area facilities.
Under the new lease, the airport will receive about $5,000 a month from Contour, more than doubling its revenue.
“It’s essentially the same form we used with Cape Air with updated numbers to a more fair-market value,” Durbin said.
Doug Hoyt, airport board chairman, said Durbin checked with similar airports served by Contour before setting the new lease fees.
“This is comparable but not the highest,” Hoyt said. “I think it’s a good lease.”
Beginning in August, Contour will offer daily flights from Owensboro to Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
Contour will be flying a 30-passenger Embraer ERJ-135 regional jet to make the 45-minute in-air trip from Owensboro to Chicago.
Contour will be replacing current EAS provider Cape Air, which offers daily flights to St. Louis and Nashville. Cape Air gave notice last year that it was withdrawing as a provider with EAS to multiple stations, including Owensboro. It cited inflation demands as the cause.
Cape Air did rebid to return as the EAS carrier but with fewer flight options.
Durbin said a public event is being planned for 9:15 a.m. on Aug. 1 for Contour’s inaugural flight from Owensboro to Chicago, but details have not been finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.