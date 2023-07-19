The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport board approved a three-year lease with new essential air service (EAS) provider Contour Airlines during its Tuesday meeting that will increase what the facility receives in fees.

According to airport Director Tristan Durbin, prior to the lease with Contour, the fees had not increased since 2012.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.