The Eagle Flight Academy isn’t going anywhere.
Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport board members held a “special called board meeting” Tuesday to approve Eagle Flight’s bid for a five-year lease with a five-year option at the airport.
The Eagle Flight Academy isn’t going anywhere.
Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport board members held a “special called board meeting” Tuesday to approve Eagle Flight’s bid for a five-year lease with a five-year option at the airport.
Eagle Flight’s lease was set to expire next week, before the airport board’s next regularly-scheduled meeting.
Regional airport officials advertised for a flight academy in July, but Eagle Flight’s bid was deemed nonconforming at the board’s Aug. 16 meeting.
Airport Director Tristan Durbin explained that Eagle Flight proposed paying an amount that was less than the minimum rent required, which is $800 a month and 2% of the flight academy’s gross receipts. Durbin said Eagle Flight’s unresponsive bid amounted to a misunderstanding.
Airport officials re-advertised the bid after the meeting, and Eagle Flight met the requirements. It took board members fewer than four minutes to approve the bid at Tuesday’s special meeting.
Eagle Flight joined Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport in April 2020. The academy is owned by 31-year Army veteran Col. JR Voyles, who retired from the Army in 1999 and has been a flight instructor for the past 30 years.
The academy includes four aircraft and a flight simulator.
For more information on the Eagle Flight Academy, call the office at 270-922-0934.
