The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport board of directors has chosen engineering firm Goodwyn Mills Cawood (GMC) to be its next engineer of record, replacing American Engineers, Incorporated (AEI).
An engineer of record is a federally required consultant that helps airports on projects that receive funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
OWB Director Tristan Durbin explained that the engineer of record helps with the administration of federally funded projects, which includes obtaining grants, bidding and designing the scope of services and fees. The firm is paid only when projects are undertaken, he said.
“The majority of our projects are funded 95% federally, so oversight comes in at the FAA level,” Durbin said. “The fee structure goes to the FAA, which must approve any fees charged by the engineer over $100,000.”
Durbin added that just because GMC will be the airport’s engineer of record, “this doesn’t tie us into just doing business with GMC.”
“It’s a consulting firm; we can still do projects with other firms,” he said.
With OWB’s contract with AEI as engineer of record expiring in October, OWB chairman Doug Hoyt formed a subcommittee last month to review the section process. AEI and GMC both entered bids to work with OWB.
OWB board member Mickey Bowman, who was part of the selection process, said the subcommittee preferred GMC because it had more experience in aviation.
“GMC has a very large presence within airports around the region,” he said. “They have substantially more of a presence in that than AEI.”
“Both are strong engineering firms, but the specialization of GMC was more geared directly towards aviation, whereas AEI is stronger in the highway and transportation divisions,” added board member Tyler Goad, who was also part of the selection process.
According to information GMC submitted in its bid, the firm provides consulting services to over 60 airports throughout the southeast, including Georgetown-Scott County, London-Corbin, Lebanon-Springfield, Russell County, Tucker-Guthrie and Lake Cumberland Regional in Kentucky.
After hearing the subcommittee’s recommendation Tuesday, the board of directors voted unanimously to approve GMC as the next engineer of record.
AEI will finish the existing projects it has undertaken, including drafting the OWB master plan and upgrading the airport terminal apron.
The next meeting about the master plan — a document that outlines every aspect of an airport’s present and future needs — has yet to be scheduled, while the $1.15 million terminal rehab project is set to be finished in early October.
