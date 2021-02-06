After an hour of deliberation, the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board voted Friday evening to fire airport director Robert Barnett Jr., a week after Barnett was charged by Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies with impersonating a police officer.
In the meantime, the board voted to hire retired airport director Bob Whitmer as interim director until a permanent director can be found.
The vote to dismiss Barnett was not unanimous among the 10-member board. Board members Charlie Castlen and Laura Muhlenberg voted to retain Barnett.
Barnett, 47, was charged with impersonating a police officer, a felony, in connection with a Jan. 22 incident at Barnett’s home. According to Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports, a deputy was called to a report of a disturbance, and Barnett flashed a badge and said he was a Warren County Sheriff’s deputy.
Reports say Barnett said he knew Sen. Mitch McConnell, Judge-Executive Al Mattingly and Sheriff Keith Cain, and said the deputy was now on Barnett’s “list.” A subsequent investigation found that Barnett was not a law enforcement officer with any agency, and Barnett was charged with the offense.
The airport board met Tuesday in closed session for a personnel matter, but took no action.
The 10-member board is appointed by city and county government, with the city and Daviess Fiscal Court each appointing five members. City appointees include chairman Madison Silvert, Joe Bowen, Brenda Clayton, Gene Wright and Clay Ford. County appointees are county commissioner Castlen, Marty Traylor, Muhlenberg, Doug Hoyt and Micky Bowman.
On Thursday, Mayor Tom Watson and county Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said they had confidence in the board. Watson said he appoints board members and trusts them to make their own decisions. Mattingly, when asked about Barnett, said he could not comment.
The board met in closed session for just over one hour Friday. Barnett’s firing is effective immediately, although his health coverage will be paid through the end of the month. Since the airport director is an “at-will” employee position, Barnett had no contract.
In a prepared statement, Silvert said the decision to fire Barnett was not a statement on the specifics of Barnett’s arrest, and said the board makes “absolutely no judgment” on Barnett’s guilt or innocence.
Silvert asked the community to give Barnett privacy. “We hope that the people of Owensboro and Daviess County can provide Mr. Barnett the same presumption of innocence and privacy he needs as he deals with this difficult time in his life,” Silvert said. “We wish him well.”
Silvert said the board would have no other comment on Barnett’s firing.
The board unanimously voted to hire Whitmer as interim airport director. Whitmer was director for 10 years and retired in late 2018, when he was succeeded by Barnett.
“We are fortunate to welcome back Bob Whitmer,” Silvert said, adding airport customers and partners would receive quality service under Whitmer’s leadership. Whitmer was hired on at the same level of compensation that Barnett was receiving.
Silvert did not return a message for additional comment Friday evening.
A search committee will be formed to look for a permanent director. A timeline to hire a new director was not announced Friday evening.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.