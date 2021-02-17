The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport’s board of directors hopes to hire a new airport director by April 6.

The post became vacant earlier this month when the board voted to fire the previous director, Rob Barnett, a week after he was charged by Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies with impersonating a police officer.

Bob Whitmer, who retired as airport director in December 2018, agreed to serve as interim director.

Under the plan adopted at the board’s meeting Tuesday evening, the deadline for the search committee to receive cover letters, resumes and references from candidates for the post will be March 8.

Between March 11 and March 15, the committee will narrow the field of candidates to between six and eight.

In-person interviews with the final three or four candidates will be scheduled for March 29.

The board will meet in special session on April 5 to make a decision on which candidate to offer the post.

And an offer to the candidate chosen will be made the following day.

The preferred qualifications for the candidates include a bachelor’s degree and at least five years experience with an airport, including two in management.

Madison Silvert, board chairmen, will chair the search committee.

Other members include Gene Wright, Laura Muhlenberg and Doug Hoyt.

In other business, the board approved a budget for 2021-22 that shows $571,177 in revenue — down from $696,160 for the current fiscal year.

It anticipates that the city and county will each contribute $150,370.

But the budget projects a deficit of $140,114.

Whitmer said he’s hoping the federal government will provide that money in coronavirus pandemic relief funds.

