The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport board decided Tuesday in a special called meeting to remove Charlotte, North Carolina, as a flight destination for the airport’s essential air service in favor of Chicago, Illinois.

According to Chairman Doug Hoyt, the board spent more than an hour in closed session discussing the option that recently came from Contour Airlines, which is to become the airport’s next essential air carrier.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

