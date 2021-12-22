Members of the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport board have agreed to take a little time to learn more about the roughly $5 million the airport is expected to receive over the next five years as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act before formally accepting the funding.
Tristan Durbin, airport director, said during the airport board’s regular meeting Tuesday that there are some expanded eligibilities the money can be used for compared to the annual funding it receives through the Airport Improvement Program funding.
“(We are) working with our consultants as well as our partners at the Federal Aviation Administration down in Memphis to figure out what those expanded eligibilities are,” he said. “All of this is very exciting news for the community as well as the airport. It is going to provide us with a great opportunity to continue to grow.”
Durbin said that board members could choose to go ahead and approve accepting the federal dollars during the meeting Tuesday or take a little more time to learn about what the requirements are for how those dollars are spent before doing so.
Board member Clay Ford said that while he does not foresee a situation where the airport board would not accept the new funding, there is still more to be learned.
“It is one of those opportunities that doesn’t come along very often, and I hope that we will as we learn more about it that we will have the opportunity to look into the future and see how an investment can be made that is going to benefit our community,” Ford said.
Board member Charlie Castlen asked if a timetable has been set up for when OWB would know all the rules and regulations for how the money can be spent.
“To my knowledge, they have not set a timetable on when they will have final rulings or what is eligible and what is not,” Durbin said.
Board member Joe Bowen said that while the last nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have been difficult, the airport has come through them fairly well thanks to federal grant funding such as the CARES Act and this most recent round of federal dollars.
“We have come through all of this in a way that has been good for this entity,” Bowen said. “I think we need to be cognizant of that too, that every year we are not going to have these windfalls, and as challenging as it has been it has been a bittersweet deal.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
