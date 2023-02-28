The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport board is making efforts to generate more revenue with the eventual goal of reducing or eliminating the subsidies from the city and county governments.
In its preliminary fiscal 2023-2024 budget that totals just shy of $1 million, the airport board is requesting $150,370 each from the city and county to make up the $300,740 shortfall.
Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen, who was Daviess Fiscal Court’s longtime airport board liaison before becoming a member for one year, credited the airport board and Tristan Durbin, airport director, for thinking about how to increase revenue.
“Quite frankly, Tristin has done a good job with that,” Castlen said. “…And together, Tristan and the board are looking for ways to generate more revenue so they can do a little more than they’ve been able to.”
City Manager Nate Pagan said the subsidy is unchanged from the previous fiscal year.
“It’s been that way for two or three years so we appreciate their request or to not require an increase,” Pagan said.
On Monday, Doug Hoyt, airport board chairman, said becoming financially self-sufficient remains among the board’s top priorities.
“This has been the theme ever since I’ve been on this board,” Hoyt said. “…Our goal has effectively been that we do not have to receive subsidies from the city and the county. That sounds really easy, but we have had to take a look at every possible revenue stream that we have.”
The airport generates around $600,000 in revenue in areas such as renting hangar and office space, leasing land for crops, parking and offering aviation fuel.
Hoyt said parking brings in about $75,000, but the rental incomes are even greater income sources.
“We are projecting nearly $155,000 to come from that farm income,” said Hoyt, adding that the hangar leases will push that rental revenue even higher.
There’s also the potential the parking revenue will increase if Contour Airlines is approved as the airport’s new essential air service (EAS) carrier by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Contour’s twin-engine jets can hold 30 passengers as opposed to Cape Air’s nine-passenger planes. Cape Air has been the most recent EAS.
“The draft budget did not reflect an increase in parking because we did that in January,” Hoyt said. “We didn’t know who was even going to bid (for the EAS) at that time. Thinking forward, if the DOT agrees with our recommendation and approves Contour to be the EAS provider, the number of passengers could certainly increase the parking fees that we collect. I think it’s a terrific opportunity.”
Along with those revenue streams, the airport board voted during its Feb. 21 meeting to move $800,000 of the airport’s $1.276 million cash reserve into a money market account at German American Bank, which is offering an interest rate currently fluctuating between 4.5 to 4.8%.
Both Durbin and Hoyt said this would be a no-risk way of generating more revenue.
“It will increase our cash position better than the checking,” Durbin said. “…That would leave us with $476,000 in our checking account, which is about 51/2 months of cushion.”
Castlen called it a “long shot” for the airport to become financially self-sufficient, but fully supports their efforts.
Pagan and Castlen said they understand the airport’s importance to the community, and that there’s no threat of pulling their subsidies.
“We understand the significance of the airport from a transportation network perspective and then economic development perspective as well,” Pagan said. “So there’s value in our regional airport.”
