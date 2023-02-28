The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport board is making efforts to generate more revenue with the eventual goal of reducing or eliminating the subsidies from the city and county governments.

In its preliminary fiscal 2023-2024 budget that totals just shy of $1 million, the airport board is requesting $150,370 each from the city and county to make up the $300,740 shortfall.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.