The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board met for an hour and 45 minutes in closed session Tuesday to discuss a personnel matter.
But when the board went back into open session, it took no action.
The board would only say that the meeting was for a personnel issue.
But it was believed to have been about Rob Barnett, 47, the airport’s manager, who was arrested Thursday evening on a charge of impersonating a peace officer.
Asked what the lack of action means, Madison Silvert, board chairman, said, “It means we took no action.”
He said he couldn’t say anything about a personnel matter unless some action was taken.
Asked if another meeting is scheduled, Silvert said the next regularly scheduled board meeting will be on Feb. 16.
If more closed sessions are scheduled, the media will be notified, he said.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched to Barnett’s home in the 2300 block of Blossom Court near Masonville at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 22 after a report of a disturbance there.
The report said Barnett “identified himself as a law enforcement officer and produced a badge indicating the same.”
It added that “a subsequent investigation of the events after the conclusion of the call revealed that Barnett is not a sworn law enforcement officer with any local or state agency at this time.”
The report said that, as a result of the investigation, the department obtained a warrant for Barnett, who was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Thursday.
Barnett became airport manager on Dec. 1, 2018, when Bob Whitmer retired after 10 years in that position.
He had been manager of the Bowling Green airport since 1999, and was chosen for a field of 44 applicants for the post.
