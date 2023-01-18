The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board of Directors met Tuesday and unanimously selected Contour Airlines as its recommendation to be the airport’s Essential Air Service carrier.
Contour would offer twice-daily flights, six days a week, to Charlotte, North Carolina, with a free checked bag.
The proposal Contour submitted estimated the federal subsidy at $5.6 million for year one.
“There’s no question in my mind that the Contour bid, although it is the highest subsidy amount, is also a vastly superior bid to the other two carriers,” OWB board member Mickey Bowman said. “Contour has grown quite rapidly over the last few years.”
Tristan Durbin, OWB director, said he contacted three airports that are serviced by Contour through EAS.
“All three of them gave very good remarks for Contour and were very pleased with the services Contour was providing,” he said.
Contour is a carrier for the Barkley Regional Airport in McCracken County, which also has flights to Charlotte.
The board has obtained an air consultant for contracts throughout the years, and in November, the board selected Elavon with a specific objective.
“We felt like they brought depth of knowledge of the air industry to us and we challenged them ... OWB would like jet service,” said Doug Hoyt, OWB chairman. “When we hired Elavon, we said to them that we want jet service from OWB, and one of the bids we received is for jet service.”
Contour’s jet service would include a 30-passenger twin-engine jet.
Cape Air, which currently has the EAS contract and schedules daily flights to St. Louis and Nashville, terminated its contract with Owensboro, along with other cities, due to “near record inflation.”
“Recently, and up to and including today, Cape Air has been a provider for a number of years to provide this service,” Hoyt said. “Some months ago, Cape Air provided the Department of Transportation with a notice that they were withdrawing as a provider with EAS to multiple stations, including Owensboro.”
However, Cape Air cannot fully withdraw from Owensboro until another EAS carrier is selected.
Cape Air submitted a bid for the new contract, which would have kept flights to St. Louis and Nashville, but gave two options: three times daily to St. Louis or two times to Nashville and one time to St. Louis daily. The board also received a bid from Southern Airways Express.
The board will submit its recommendation to the Department of Transportation.
Durbin said if the DOT approves the recommendation, it would be a “few months” before Contour becomes the EAS carrier.
