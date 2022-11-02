Three alternative options for a new terminal at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport were presented by CHA Consultants at a public meeting on Tuesday.
Plans for a new or upgraded terminal are a part of OWB’s ongoing efforts to formulate its “master plan” — a document that forecasts what the airport will need over the next 20 years. The master plan doesn’t obligate the OWB to undertake any projects, but it is part of the Federal Aviation Administration project-approval process should airport officials choose to go that route.
The three alternative options for the OWB terminal are: Renovating and expanding the existing terminal, building a new terminal on the same site, or building a new terminal at a new site next to the current one.
CHA project manager Jose Blanco said the advantages to the first option are that it would allow OWB officials to upgrade and expand the terminal incrementally as resources become available. Relocation or demolition also wouldn’t be required under this option, Blanco said.
However, the downside to renovating and expanding the existing site is that the current building was constructed in the early 1950s. Renovating an old building and integrating it with new systems might present “challenges,” according to Blanco.
“Doing this at first may seem like the best option financially for the airport. However, renovating an old building with old building systems and integrating them with new building systems does come with its own set of challenges, and — for the lack of a better word — skeletons in the closet,” he said. “You might uncover things that weren’t anticipated during the design, and maybe some of the old systems don’t work well with the new systems.”
With the second option of building a new terminal on the same site, Blanco said the advantages include being able to use existing airport infrastructure — including access roads, parking, and the surrounding apron — while constructing a new building. This will reduce the cost of the new terminal, he said.
“We found this is a good option for the airport because you get a new terminal, but then also you’re conscious with any financial commitment by reusing the existing airport access road, landside pavement and apron areas,” he said.
The third option of building a new terminal on a new site has all the advantages of the second option, but would come with the extra costs of building a new access road and other infrastructure, Blanco said.
“Then you’ll have to have new modifications — most likely the taxiways E, G, and C in order to support this new location,” he said.
CHA and Blanco recommended OWB incorporate the second option into its master plan.
OWB Director Tristan Durbin has said that the master plan should be complete by early 2023.
