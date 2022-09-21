Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Director Tristan Durbin has met or exceeded expectations since taking the helm last year, according to the OWB board of directors, which voted Tuesday to give him a 15% pay raise.
Durbin’s salary goes from $80,000 to $92,000, as per the board’s decision.
His pay raise follows a performance review conducted by board chairman Doug Hoyt and the other members.
“Based on my comments and everybody’s comments, Tristan’s performance has either met or exceeded our expectations in all our categories of concern and consideration,” Hoyt said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “We thank you for stepping into a challenging situation at an interesting time.”
Board member Madison Silvert, a former chairman, said Durbin particularly excelled at communicating with the board about the issues affecting the airport.
“I can’t say that was always the case,” Silvert said of past directors.
Hoyt initially recommended that Durbin receive a 10% pay raise, and board member Laura Muhlenberg made a motion to that effect.
However, Silvert proposed that Durbin receive a 15% raise, arguing that the consumer price index has increased by 13% since he was appointed as director in April 2021.
“I think we need to recognize Tristan’s gone above and beyond from where he started,” Silvert said. “And I would hope to see us raise it 15%, which would give him the same purchasing power as when he came on — and recognize that he’s gone above and beyond that.”
Muhlenberg then amended her motion to give Durbin a 15% raise, and the board voted to approve it unanimously.
When Durbin was appointed director in April 2021, he replaced interim director Bob Whitmer, who had returned to serve in the position following the firing of former director Robert Barnett Jr. in February. The firing came one week after Barnett was charged by Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies with impersonating a police officer in connection with a Jan. 22, 2021, incident at his home.
Hoyt and the other members credited Durbin for providing much-needed stability to the airport since then.
“He’s represented us well,” Hoyt said.
