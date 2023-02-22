The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport is expecting to have its new essential air service (EAS) carrier flying by the summer.
Tristan Durbin, airport director, told the board during its Tuesday meeting that he’s still awaiting approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation for Contour Airlines to become its new EAS carrier.
“If they approve middle to late next month, then I believe Contour will likely start roughly June 1 (or) July 1,” Durbin said. “A lot of it depends on how quickly DOT approves it, and then how quickly Contour is able to switch over to putting their infrastructure here.”
In January, the board recommended Contour Airlines as its new carrier, which will only offer flights to Charlotte, North Carolina. Under the proposed agreement, there will be two flights daily, six days a week.
If approved by DOT, Contour will replace Cape Air, which had the EAS contract. It offered daily flights to St. Louis and Nashville. However, Cape Air had given notice last year that it was withdrawing as a provider with EAS to multiple stations, including Owensboro. It cited inflation demands as the cause.
Cape Air did rebid to return as the EAS carrier but with fewer flight options. In its new proposal, Cape Air gave two options — three times daily to St. Louis or two times to Nashville and one time to St. Louis daily.
After the meeting, Durbin said local commercial flyer needs were among the considerations before choosing Contour.
“We want to make sure the recommendation the board makes is the best fit for our community,” he said. “So we weighed every factor that we could think of.”
Durbin described Charlotte as “a huge hub” that offers at least 600 domestic and international flights daily.
Durbin said Contour was also attractive because of its twin-engine jets that can hold 30 passengers instead of Cape Air’s nine-passenger planes.
“We’ll nearly double the amount of seats that we’ll have available to fly out of the airport,” Durbin said. “…There’s been multiple scenarios that when a jet carrier comes into an airport or into a community that total traffic number flown outs and flown ins have increased.”
For the DOT’s approval, Durbin said the agency will be weighing factors such as Contour’s marketing plan, the subsidy amount, the board’s recommendation and the ticket and luggage interline agreement between Contour and American Airlines.
“An interline agreement means you don’t have to pick up your baggage; it will just go through to your final destination,” he said.
According to the proposed deal Contour submitted, it estimated the federal subsidy at $5.6 million for the first year.
