The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport board unanimously approved its 20-year master plan Tuesday that includes a new terminal.

The master plan considers present and future data, such as the airport’s geographical information, aviation activity forecasts, airport layout plan, property map, solid waste recycling and costs of potential projects.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.