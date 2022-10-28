OWENWS-10-28-22 AVIATION CONFERENCE

Tristan Durbin, director of the Owensboro-Daviess County Airport, speaks on a panel about “How to Handle Airport Disasters” on Thursday at the 44th Annual Kentucky Aviation Association Conference and Exhibition at the Owensboro Convention Center.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

With the state coming off of devastating tornadoes and floods, disaster preparation was one of the main topics discussed by aviation officials Thursday at the 44th Kentucky Aviation Association Conference & Exhibition at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The three-day conference featured Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Director Tristan Durbin, who spoke Thursday on a panel about airport disasters. Durbin recounted the Sept. 28 emergency mass-casualty drill at OWB, which entailed all the area’s emergency agencies responding to a simulated plane crash.

