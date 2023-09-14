Tristan Durbin, director of the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, is preparing for his largest audience of the year when thousands of people flock there Friday for the static airshow.
Durbin said there’s what visitors will see, such as the grounds being “presentable at all times.”
But then there’s the behind-the-scenes task leading up to the show that requires special permission from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration.
Temporary waivers are required from FAA and TSA to give the public more access to the airport, which also comes with added security.
“It’s a process that does take time,” Durbin said. “We’re also involved in the safety and emergency response planning for that.”
Along with the static airshow that opens at 4:30 p.m., the airport will host an evening airshow that begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Durbin said the static show won’t start taking shape until around noon because of the general aviation and commercial traffic that flies through daily.
“It’s an intense day because there are a lot of moving parts,” Durbin said.
Durbin and the airport staff work closely with Tim Ross, the City of Owensboro’s director of public events, to bring the event together.
Ross said there will be 15 to 16 planes, ranging from civilian to military aircraft, on display at the static show.
“A handful of those kids will be able to climb up and get inside them — you know get up close and personal with them,” Ross said. “So it will be a good mix of some vintage stuff plus some modern-day things.”
The U.S. Coast Guard will have one of the larger planes on display with its HC-144 Ocean Sentry, a medium-range, twin-engined turboprop aircraft, used in search-and-rescue and maritime patrol missions.
Thunderbird pilots are also scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Friday to do a public meet and greet with one of their jets, Ross said. The Thunderbirds, the air demonstration squadron of the U.S. Air Force, will be part of the main airshow starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Durbin said he views the static airshow as a chance for residents and visitors alike to familiarize themselves with the airport.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase our airport; it’s really to nurture and excite the community about aviation and hopefully excite them about the airport, too,” Durbin said.
