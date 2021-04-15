Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport is selling nearly 11 acres on Kentucky 81 that it doesn’t need to raise money for roofing and drainage work — and to create more jobs in the community.
Tristan Durbin, airport director, said the property — 9.8 acres in one tract and 0.9 acres in another — is across the highway and a little north of the Daviess County Operations Center.
The property had been leased to TLD Logistics Services since 2002.
“Their business slacked off during the pandemic,” Durbin said. “They downsized and didn’t renew their lease.”
He said the airport tried to find another tenant.
“But we decided to sell it and use the money for roofing and drainage projects,” Durbin said.
The airport board isn’t just selling the land, it’s trying to make sure that the buyer creates jobs.
“We’d like to make it an economic development opportunity,” Durbin said.
Economic development has long been a priority with the board.
In 2018, then-Airport Director Bob Whitmer said the board was “keenly focused on business development on and near the airport to create jobs, grow our airport and grow our community.”
He said, “The city government and county government have made it clear that they expect the airport and the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. to work hand-in-hand to recruit businesses.”
And Ed Riney, who was then board chairman, said, “We need to aggressively recruit businesses to locate here.”
Durbin said the board will take sealed bids for the Kentucky 81 property until 3 p.m. on April 28.
Bids will be opened at that time, he said.
Durbin said the criteria for the bids is weighted.
He said 60% is based on the price offered, 20% on the number of jobs to be created, 10% on the gross wages to be paid and 10% on the schedule for development.
The airport bought the property in the mid-1990s when it was getting ready to lengthen the east-west runway.
The idea was to control what went on the property.
In 2006, then-Airport Director Tim Bradshaw said, “We try to be as entrepreneurial as possible. I’m hoping the Kentucky 81 area starts to develop. We have another 70 acres out there that we can lease.”
