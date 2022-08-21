APRON REHAB

David Weaver of Weavers Sawing & Sealing cuts concrete Thursday that will be replaced on the terminal ramp at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

A roughly $1.15 million terminal apron upgrade project is underway at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, with workers tearing up 70-year-old concrete slabs last week to make way for a sturdier ramp for aircraft to pull in and out of.

American Engineers senior project manager Dwight Clayton, who is overseeing the development, said the existing, nine-inch thick concrete should be removed by this week. The area will then be excavated and paved with stone before 14-inch concrete is poured, he said.

