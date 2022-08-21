A roughly $1.15 million terminal apron upgrade project is underway at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, with workers tearing up 70-year-old concrete slabs last week to make way for a sturdier ramp for aircraft to pull in and out of.
American Engineers senior project manager Dwight Clayton, who is overseeing the development, said the existing, nine-inch thick concrete should be removed by this week. The area will then be excavated and paved with stone before 14-inch concrete is poured, he said.
Providing a tour to the OWB directors Tuesday, Clayton showed the sections of concrete that are cracked and worn.
“You can see just what a disaster some of these slabs are,” he said. “The money being spent, you can tell this was a project needed.”
According to OWB Director Tristan Durbin, some of the tarmac concrete has been in place since 1948. Clayton said the apron held up remarkably well, and that much of it was poured on top of soil rather than stone.
“We found soil underneath, and that was pretty much it,” he said. “So we’re taking the eight to nine inches of concrete, digging down another six inches and putting stone underneath that. And then we’re putting in 14 inches of concrete. So, we’re digging down 20 inches.”
Clayton also explained that the 10-feet by 20-feet slabs will be replaced with square, 20-by-20 feet slabs — making them less liable to crack down the middle.
According to Clayton, the new apron should last about 100 years.
“We’ll all be long gone” by the time it needs replaced again, he said.
Clayton added that the project also entails grading of the airport infield to prevent water from pooling there.
Typically, an apron rehabilitation project would be done piecemeal to ensure that an airport could continue operating. But with Allegiant Airlines on hiatus from Aug. 16 to Oct. 6, this project can be completed without interruptions, Clayton said.
Clayton and Durbin said work should be finished by the time Allegiant resumes flights.
“Come Oct. 6, we’re going to have a little celebration,” Clayton said.
OWB is funding the project with a Kentucky Department of Aviation grant.
