The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport has been earmarked to receive just over $1 million annually courtesy of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed law Nov. 15, 2021.
According to a Thursday statement from the office of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the airport will receive $1,012, 071 annually for the next five years as part of a $40 million package that provides funding to 51 Kentucky airports during that time. The money will be distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration and is made available through the Airport Infrastructure Grants Program.
“Kentucky’s airports don’t just connect our citizens to the rest of the country and the world; they also form a critical part of America’s supply chain. It is more important than ever that our airports have the funds needed to operate effectively,” McConnell said in the statement.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help overhaul Kentucky’s roads, bridges, tunnels, railways and river ports, he said.
This funding is completely separate from the $1 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration of $1 million each year because OWB achieves at least 10,000 annual enplanements.
Tristan Durbin, airport director, said Thursday that he was just notified about the additional federal funding Wednesday.
“I am aware of it,” Durbin said. “We are still trying to dig through it and see exactly what that is going to mean for us.”
Durbin said that once he is able to read through the document and discuss it with the airport board and its attorney, he will have a better idea of exactly what that money can be spent on.
“We will talk with our attorney and also our partners at the Federal Aviation Administration,” he said. “We talk with those guys and talk with our partners there and make sure we are on the same page with the best way to spend this money is.”
Durbin said that the funding has not yet been earmarked for any specific projects, and it is too early in the process to say what specifically the money will be used for.
“A lot of that is going to give us some necessary funding throughout this pandemic to help us, hopefully, be able to put some money back and support the local economy and maintain air service for Owensboro and the area,” Durbin said.
Other airports to receive funding through the Airport Infrastructure Grants program include the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport which will receive $13,352,069 annually, Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah which will receive $1,011,660 annually and Bowling Green-Warren County Airport which will receive $295,000 annually.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
