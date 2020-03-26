Aleris will close its rolling mill in Lewisport from March 30 to April 13, the company said Wednesday.
Jason Saragian, director of communication, said with "our major automotive customers announcing temporary production shutdowns, coupled with uncertainty in other markets, we are making the difficult decision to temporarily suspend production at our Lewisport site for two weeks, or until we have worked through the full extent of COVID-19’s impact on our customers."
He said, "We are doing what we can for all who are affected by this, and want to get everyone back to work quickly. These are very dedicated and committed employees, and we will remain in close contact with our automotive customers in the coming days so that we can ensure we are back up and running at Lewisport as soon as possible."
