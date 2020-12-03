Aleris North American in Lewisport has a new name and is under new ownership.
On Tuesday, America Industrial Partners announced it had completed its purchase of the aluminum rolled products mill from Novelis, which purchased the facility but was forced to sell it after the U.S. Justice Department sued last year.
The plant, which employs 1,100 workers, has been renamed Commonwealth Rolled Products, with Hancock County native Mike Keown serving as president and CEO of the company.
In a press release, American Industrial Partners officials said they plan to “undertake significant investments” in the facility and make other improvements. American Industrial Partners is a private equity firm that has investments in a number of industrial and technology companies.
“Under the Commonwealth Rolled Products name, we are building on our legacy and tradition supplying rolled products to industrial markets while setting a committed course toward excellence in automotive body sheet. It’s an exciting time for our workforce as we build on these strong foundations by further investment and upgrades at the Lewisport facility,” Keown said in a press release.
Hancock County officials said Wednesday they were optimistic about the facility’s new ownership.
The facility “has been a critical part of our economic engine,” Hancock County Industrial Foundation Director Mike Baker said. “We see this as a positive move.
“We are glad to see there is a new owner, and would certainly welcome their investment in the plant,” he said.
Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, paid $2.6 billion for Aleris. But the U.S. Department of Justice intervened, charging the sale would give Novelis too great a share of the production of rolled aluminum sheet, which is used for automobile bodies. After arbitration, Novelis agreed in March to sell all of its aluminum auto body sheet operations in North America.
Baker said he was happy a Hancock County native will serve as president and CEO of the facility.
“I know Mike Keown well, and that is a very positive move for the plant and the community, so we are excited to hear that.
“Any time a plant is up for sale like that, employees in the community are not sure about the future, and that can be unsettling,” Baker said. “So it’s always good when things like that get settled … We are excited about the future for that facility.”
Hancock County Judge-Executive Johnny Roberts Jr. said county officials are optimistic about the facility’s new owner.
“Aleris, or Commonwealth Rolled Products, is a big part of our community,” Roberts said. “It’s our largest employer.”
“I think they have the experience” to manage the facility, Roberts said. “... When it’s your largest employer, you want news like that.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
