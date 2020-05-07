The Aleris rolling mill in Lewisport reopened April 13 after being closed for two weeks by the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, it’s going to close again on Sunday.
Jeff Willis, director of human resources at the mill, said in an email, “In response to our major automotive customers delaying the restart of their production lines and continued lower aluminum demand in other markets due to the impacts of COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend production at our Lewisport site effective Sunday, May 10.”
He said, “While it is difficult to say with exact certainty when operating schedules will return to normal, we anticipate being able to restart production on Tuesday, May 26.”
Willis said, “We are doing everything we can to minimize the impact on our employees and Aleris remains fully committed to the safety of our workforce, and the long-term success of the Lewisport facility as well as the local community.
“Car sales were down about 40% just last week, according to J.D. Power, which monitors the industry,” The Washington Post reported Wednesday. “Since the outbreak began in March, retailers have sold nearly 800,000 vehicles fewer than initially forecast, the firm said.”
Suspended production isn’t the only things impacting the Lewisport mill this spring.
It’s also for sale — again.
Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, paid $2.6 billion for the company last month.
But the Department of Justice, in approving the sale, said Novelis can’t keep the Hancock County plant.
Novelis said in March that the arbitrator assigned to resolve its dispute with the Department of Justice over the purchase had ruled that aluminum and steel are not in the same relevant product market for automotive body sheet under antitrust laws.
And that meant that the company has to find a buyer for Aleris’ Lewisport plant.
It makes aluminum auto body sheet, which competes with steel.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
