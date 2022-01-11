Laura Alexander, who has been part of the Owensboro Convention Center since before it even opened, is leaving to become vice president of convention center sales and operations with Lexington’s 200,000-square-foot Central Bank Center.
She was hired in the spring of 2012 as sales manager for the Owensboro center — two years before it opened in January 2014.
Finally, after two stints as interim general manager of the convention center and the Sportscenter, Alexander became general manager of both in July 2018.
Her last day in Owensboro will be Feb. 13.
Alexander starts her new job in Lexington the following morning.
“I’m not the type of person to not be working,” she said Monday. “I don’t know what I would do with more time off between jobs.”
Oak View Group Facilities, which operates the Lexington center, recently acquired Spectra, the company that manages the Owensboro Convention Center and the Sportscenter.
Alexander said the company asked her to take the new job.
“I was born, bred and raised in Owensboro, and I wasn’t looking to leave,” she said. “But the Oak View Group acquired Spectra, and a big majority of the staff is former Spectra people. I’m looking forward to it, and I’ll still be back in Owensboro to visit friends and family.”
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said Alexander “will be tough to duplicate. She’s been there since the building opened. But she’s a tremendous asset beyond that.”
He said Alexander “has a really good team in place. We’re excited for her.”
Ross said Oak View is advertising for a replacement for Alexander in Owensboro.
“They’ll start vetting candidates, and then we’ll do interviews with the final few,” he said.
The city will select what it considers the person best suited for Owensboro, he said.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “Laura has brought a lot of energy and enthusiasm to the building and positioned us well for future growth. Visit Owensboro identified the convention center as one of the main pillars of success for Owensboro and Daviess County. We need to keep our foot on the gas and continue to uncover new opportunities that maximize the economic impact of the building.
“These opportunities include attracting additional indoor sporting events using the new floor, as well as bringing in more conventions and trade shows that all drive good money to our economy.”
Alexander said, “This should be a good year for the convention center and the Sportscenter. But the Harlem Globetrotters had to cancel, and we’re not sure when we can reschedule. And a couple of conventions may or may not be able to come depending on COVID. But last weekend’s cornhole tournament sold out, and we had to open more space for them. It was a good weekend.”
Oak View said in a news release, “During her time in Owensboro, she increased gross profit and bottom-line revenue year-over-year for both buildings, including creating 35 self-promoted events that generated over $500,000 in annual gross revenue and negotiated over $1.9 million in building sponsorship income.”
Ross said, “Her vision and drive to reestablish Owensboro as a regional convention and meeting destination when we first opened the facility have proven successful with the multitude of groups that now bring their meeting to Owensboro.
“Her leadership as GM of the facilities over the last three-plus years has further expanded the breadth of events while increasing revenues and hotel stays. She will definitely be missed, but she has built a strong team that can continue the growth and trajectory that she has established.”
Alexander is a previous Generation Next recipient by Venues Now Magazine — an award given to young professionals who have made a difference in sports, music, conventions, family shows and festivals.
She is also a graduate of the International Association of Venue Management’s Venue Management School.
Alexander received the first Greater Owensboro Chamber Young Professional of the Year award in 2014 for the design and development of providing free wi-fi to the revitalized Smothers Park.
She has served on the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce board of directors and is a former chairwoman of Chamber Young Professionals.
Alexander is also a board member of Friday After 5.
She is a 2003 graduate of Western Kentucky University, where she majored in corporate and organizational communication with a minor in marketing.
Her first job after college was as director of sales at the Executive Inn Rivermont.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
