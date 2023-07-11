ALEXANDER RETIRE

YMCA’s John Alexander, president and CEO, is retiring from the organization on Sept. 30.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

John Alexander, president and CEO of the YMCA, will be retiring from the position on Sept. 30 after four years with the Owensboro organization.

“I feel like God has released us,” he said. “We came here to try to turn around this YMCA, and we feel we have got that accomplished, and now it’s time for some new ideas, perhaps some younger ideas, to come into play and take the Y further along in its upward journey.”

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

