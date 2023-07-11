John Alexander, president and CEO of the YMCA, will be retiring from the position on Sept. 30 after four years with the Owensboro organization.
“I feel like God has released us,” he said. “We came here to try to turn around this YMCA, and we feel we have got that accomplished, and now it’s time for some new ideas, perhaps some younger ideas, to come into play and take the Y further along in its upward journey.”
Alexander said he will miss the people he has worked with and met through his years at the YMCA.
“The people are what makes the Y,” he said. “It’s not the building, it’s our staff, and we have many, many, many dedicated staff members and members. I’ll miss those interactions.”
Since Alexander began his role as president and CEO, he said there are several accomplishments he and the YMCA staff have achieved.
“We’ve been able to expand our programming and meet more community needs as a result of that,” he said. “Our swim lessons are vital to the community, and we’re constantly full with the lessons.”
The YMCA has also been working to revamp programs.
“We’re also trying to rebuild our childcare, after-school and summer camp programs,” Alexander said. “That’s been a great success from the standpoint of our staff doing a great job in rebuilding those programs.”
The pandemic was a “very large blow” to the culture in general, Alexander said.
“It certainly affected nonprofits even more significantly,” he said. “I’m very proud that our staff rose to the occasion and responded to the call for emergency and essential childcare. That was an unknown time when we didn’t know how deep the COVID disease ran or how serious it was.”
Alexander said his staff was brave in accepting the challenge.
“I’m also pleased with the way our staff has reacted in trying to rebuild our programs after COVID,” he said. “That was an uphill battle.”
Alexander said he will work in supporting the YMCA board search in finding his successor, but that he will be largely hands-off.
“The board has formed a search committee and is working with YMCA of the USA in the search process,” he said.
Abby Shelton, vice chairman for the Owensboro YMCA board, said searching for a new president and CEO is a “lengthy and involved process.”
“It’s the same process that brought John to Owensboro,” she said, “so we’re excited to see what the next few months are going to look like.”
Shelton said the YMCA will be accepting résumés through July 30 and candidates should apply at tinyurl.com/ymcaowensboro-daviess-co-ceo.
“Anybody who meets the qualifications is welcome to apply,” she said. “We’ll review every application that comes through, and the YMCA of the USA will help us do that as well.”
Despite being uninvolved in the search for the next YMCA president and CEO, Alexander said there are some qualities he believes makes someone a good fit for the role.
“First of all, you have to have a commitment to the nonprofit work, and that certainly is different than the for-profit world,” he said. “I also believe that being a servant leader is essential if you’re going to be an effective YMCA CEO.”
Once he retires, Alexander said he will be moving closer to family and beyond that, he is “letting God decide.”
