The Owensboro Family YMCA survey results are in, and 75% of the respondents said the faith-based nonprofit is “a key community asset” and its programs add to the city’s quality of life.
However, 81% of those who responded felt Owensboro deserves a better YMCA facility.
“There were positives even in the criticisms,” said John Alexander, YMCA president and CEO. “If we’re not open to accepting suggestions or recommendations or complaints, then we’re not listening.”
In August, community members — some current YMCA members, former members and others — received phone calls or email questionnaires regarding the YMCA.
The two-week campaign asked members and former members to rank their satisfaction with the organization and to tell what they thought about YMCA fees.
It also asked residents to weigh in on the possibility of the YMCA collaborating with community partners, such as Kentucky Wesleyan College, Owensboro Health Healthpark or Towne Square Mall, on a new location. As an alternative, it asked whether respondents would rather see the YMCA expand and renovate its current facility.
More than 240 current YMCA members answered the online survey, along with 143 former members. Random phone interviews were conducted as well.
Along with the questionnaire, the process included two online focus groups and a series of one-on-one, in-depth interviews with various community leaders.
The local YMCA celebrated 125 years in Owensboro earlier this year. Alexander felt it was important to gauge community support.
Also, now is a strategic time to ask critical questions. Since COVID-19 started, the organization’s membership has dipped and continues to hover well below its pre-COVID numbers.
PB&A Research of Tampa, Florida, organized the survey. Alexander is familiar with that company and has used it previously with good results.
The YMCA board has accepted the survey’s results and has taken the community’s comments to heart, Alexander said. Board members have discussed the information in three recent meetings.
In part, the survey found:
- Six out of ten area residents, who are not YMCA members, believe that, if the organization were to close, many people would not be able to find programs and services they need.
- The nonprofit has the potential to serve significantly more residents than it does now or even prior to COVID-19; however, it will require a new or reimagined facility.
- Of the four potential sites for a YMCA mentioned in the survey, renovating and expanding the current site — vs. opening a new facility elsewhere — is likely to draw the greatest number of additional members. However, all sites show opportunity for membership growth.
- 48% of members claimed to be “very” satisfied with their membership, and 44% reported being “somewhat” satisfied. “ ... Good/great Ys across the country will have a significantly higher percentage of members who claim to be very satisfied,” the report’s summary said.
The primary reason members are not more satisfied is the condition and age of the YMCA building.
“Again, when you have all these studies, what do you do with them?” Alexander asked.
He expects YMCA leaders to start formulating an action plan based on the survey results soon.
Alexander encourages everyone in the community to read the entire PB&A summary at https:// owensboroymca.org/.
And he invited residents to continue giving input. “We’re always looking for more information,” Alexander said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
