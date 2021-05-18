The Alhambra Thearte is asking for help to keep its doors open. Taking the place of the annual Hoptown Holiday Hopfest, the Alhambra Theatre will be hosting #SaveOurStage Benefit on June 12, featuring the third runner-up from the ninth season of “American Idol,” Casey James.
James, a soulful country and blues artist, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. for the fundraiser. The event was originally scheduled for November 2020, but the COVID-19 risk was still too high as vaccines had not yet rolled out. The delay led to a further financial crunch for the storied theatre.
Executive Director of the Pennyroyal Arts Council Margaret Prim said James was chosen as the event’s artist because of his willingness to help out. The date for the event was chosen because it falls the day after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshar will lift the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
“We’re in a different position now, where we will be able to have more people in the theatre,” Prim said. “Again, its just going to help us restart, regenerate and revive the theatre and the live stage again.”
The event will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines such as distanced seating, masks when not eating and drinking and constant sanitation. There are several ways to attend and donate to the event, in-person or from afar.
Tickets are currently on sale for $50 at pennyroyalartscouncil.ticketspice.com/save-our-stage-with-ca sey-james.
For individuals wishing to watch the show with more social distance, tables in The Hall of the Alhambra can be reserved. Large screens and surround sound with bar service is available at the hall for $25.
The show will also be live streamed for those wanting to watch the event from the comfort of their home. Live stream passes are available on the art’s council’s website $15.
Prim said she expects the lifting of restrictions will draw a larger crowd.
“I expect that people are really anxious and ready to hear live music,” Prim said. “A lot of people from our surrounding area are buying tickets.”
Having out-of-town crowds doesn’t only help the Alhambra, Prim said.
“They’ll shop in our shops, they’ll eat in our restaurants and spend the night in our hotels,” she said.
She added that having a boost in local tourism is one of the benefits of having arts in the community.
She said the Alhambra has received an abundance of support from the community throughout the pandemic, which she is grateful for.
The Alhambra will also be selling shirts to commemorate the event for $25. Shirts are available now and can be bought online or at the Alhambra’s office in-person.
Those wishing to donate without attending the show can do so through the Alhambra’s website as well. All proceeds from the event will go directly to keeping the doors of the theatre open.
Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Homes and Bluegrass Beverage helped bring James to their stage, Prim said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.