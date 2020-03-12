In a response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Brescia University announced Wednesday afternoon it would be transitioning all on-ground classes to online beginning March 14.
Classes on March 16-17 are also canceled.
The university is currently on spring break, and the online-only courses will continue through April 13, at which time face-to-face courses will resume, according to a release sent by Brescia University President Fr. Larry Hostetter.
The release went on to say that university officials are continuing to monitor the situation “to determine whether we will be able to return to face-to-face on April 14. If not, then we would continue with online courses until the end of the semester.”
Other measures the university is taking to ensure students, faculty and staff safety in the midst of the virus outbreak include suspending all international travel through the summer; athletic competitions will be limited to conference events, and all travel will be approved on a case-by-case basis; and canceling enrollment events.
Residence halls will remain open, but the release said this may change depending on “further developments.”
“There is no doubt that there will be hardships as a result of these unprecedented steps,” Hostetter said in the release. “I also know that all of you want only what is best for our students and I ask for your patience and consideration as we work through any challenges. As a Catholic institution, we trust in God’s grace and providence to guide us through this difficult time and we ask him to envelop those who are sick with his healing love.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.