For some of the good folks who take time to read this column, today, January 10, won’t mean a lot. Oh sure, it will be somebody’s birthday, the day somebody got married and, perhaps the day a family lost a loved one.
But in the long run, perhaps, the day will mean little more than 24 hours closer to spring. Just another Monday leading to another Tuesday.
But being a weekly column writer, it’s my responsibility to come up with something that will spark a memory or two or something very important coming up in a day or two.
In other words, it’s my job to make a little something out of nothing.
As far as I can recall, the date January 10 doesn’t ring a lot of bells in my lifetime. On this date in 1932, I was all of 23 days old. I hadn’t given much thought to becoming a journalist at that time, so my future was pretty much in disarray.
But the impossible won out, and 62 years is a measure of success in a profession I never dreamed of being a part of.
And all of those years produced some very simple, but enjoyable, moments.
Like the day a male deer found its way into downtown Hartford, where I served as editor of a weekly newspaper for more than 46 years.
With a camera in hand from an earlier assignment, I managed to get a picture of the deer standing in front of the Hartford Bank & Trust Company.
With plans to use the picture in the newspaper, I found myself having a difficult time giving the likeness an appropriate description. So an idea finally came forth, and I settled for: “A deer looking for some doe.”
Another interesting encounter in Ohio County involved myself and Less “Smiley” White, a good friend and longtime Ohio County Circuit Court clerk.
Both heavy smokers, Smiley and I got together one day and decided we would give up the terrible habit. And it was agreed that if either one caught the other smoking, the loser would have to push the winner from Hartford to Beaver Dam in a wheelbarrow.
As my luck would have it, I walked into Smiley’s office about a week later and caught my friend puffing away.
Not totally unexpected, Smiley failed to honor the wheelbarrow commitment, and I had to jokingly approach the sitting Circuit Court judge for a resolution to the problem. That judge, who happened to be Smiley’s upper hand, found in my favor, and the big push was scheduled and partially performed.
With me proudly nestled in the wheelbarrow, Smiley sorrowfully started his U.S. 231 journey from Hartford to Beaver Dam. About two blocks out of the Hartford city limits, Smiley steered the wheelbarrow off the road and into a water-filled ditch. And it was there he deposited his cargo.
Speaking of many years passed and years yet to come, how about the recent birthing of twins, a boy and a girl, in California.
The first one came into this world in 2021 and the other in 2022.
How about that for a passage in life that will be a part of two peoples lives forever?
Born in different years. Wow!
