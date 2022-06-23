They say all good things come an end.
And I guess they’re right.
July 8 will be my last day at the Messenger-Inquirer after 50 years and five-and-a-half months.
I once said I planned to continue working as long as my health held out.
But I never expected it to hold out this long.
I still haven’t taken a sick day.
I also said I’d keep working as long as it was fun.
And it has been fun for a long time.
I couldn’t wait to see what each new day would bring.
But with staff shortages like every company in the country is having and an ever-increasing workload, I’m just tired.
I want to slow down and smell a rose or two.
My boss said he hated to see me go if I wasn’t ready.
I said, “I’ll never be ready.”
For me, retirement isn’t something to celebrate.
It’s the death of something I’ve loved ever since a September day in 1963, when I walked into Shirley Porter Williamson’s journalism class at Ballard Memorial High School down in Ballard County.
That class changed my life.
I met my wife there and we’ll have been married 56 years in August.
And I discovered that I had a knack for stringing words together and telling stories.
The only thing I can do halfway right.
For two months shy of 59 years, I’ve loved being able to tell stories about life.
I’m 75 now and I could have retired nine years ago.
But think of all I would have missed.
Heck, I even got in the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame last year — a real surprise.
But think of all I’m going to miss now, because a lot of great things are going to be happening in this community in the years ahead.
And I’m going to miss writing about them.
I’ve interviewed every governor since Wendell Ford, covered events by presidents Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Joe Biden.
And I’ve shaken hands with the first Bush and Biden.
How many small-town Kentucky kids like me get to do those things?
I’ve known every judge-executive since Pat Tanner and every mayor since Waitman Taylor.
Write a book, some people say.
But when you self-publish a book, you have to be able to sell it.
And honestly, I couldn’t sell ice water in the desert.
I will miss reporting every day for the rest of my life.
But I’m going to sleep past 5 a.m. (I always woke up in a hurry to start working), go for long walks, read some books and spend more time with my wife.
I’ve written more than 28,000 stories, including more than 3,000 columns, and met thousands of people.
Most were very nice.
Some weren’t.
I’ve been whistling through the graveyard for years, pretending this day would never come.
But it has.
I’ve kept a list of the 335 people I’ve worked with in the newsroom during the last 50 years.
On July 8, I’ll type in one last name.
And the list will be closed.
Well, partly closed.
I’ll still be writing the columns that appear on Thursdays and Saturdays on a freelance basis for as long as you’ll have me.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
