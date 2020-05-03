Students missing out on services crucial to learning, as well as their physical and mental well-being, was a big concern to Amanda Hirtz when students had to begin non-traditional instruction from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hirtz, the Owensboro Innovation Middle School family resource and youth service center coordinator, said area school districts have worked hard to ensure students are provided for — from free meals and a continuation of backpack programs when possible to giving cleaning supplies and other home sundries to families in need.
These are all things every educator works to provide throughout a normal school year, Hirtz said, but they are especially the tasks of family resource and youth service center coordinators whose sole purposes are to remove barriers to learning. The FRYSCs have still been working with families as diligently amid school closures as they would typically, but their jobs just look a different now in some cases.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services created FRYSCs after 1990 as school-based centers aimed at helping at-risk students succeed by taking care of what CHFS describes as “noncognitive barriers to learning.”
Some of those barriers include clothing, meals and school supplies. But area FRYSC coordinators say their duties often go above and beyond that call of duty.
For Hirtz, who oversees and assists teens, the job of helping students cope with the ongoing crisis has been difficult.
“Our kids are in middle school, they know what’s going on with all of this. They are worried, they have the fear, but they are also young kids at the same time,” she said.
Not being able to see students daily in a regular fashion and check in with them has been challenging, especially when Hirtz knows there are some students who need that kind of connection.
Hirtz wants her students and their families to know somebody cares about them and is missing them, she said, which is why she developed some alternative ways to connect.
Each day she has a virtual scavenger hunt for students, the winners of which receive daily, weekly and bonus prizes. It may not be much, Hirtz said, but it’s at least one way she can interact with students and give them something to look forward to.
“The daily prizes include games, snacks, and the daily bonus is a board game that they can play with their family,” she said. “The grand prize winner will receive pizza, an iMiddle T-shirt, a board game and a book.”
So far, students, and teachers, have enjoyed participating.
“I’ve gotten good feedback from parents, too,” she said. “I like it because it’s a way for me to connect and see what the kids have been doing. I haven’t had that face-to-face personal connection with them in a month. We are emailing back and forth daily, and that’s really good, but providing anything extra is helpful for them right now.”
Kristy Brackin, Daviess County Public Schools district support services coordinator, said the FRYSCs motto is “Whatever it takes.” These days, they have changed it to “Whatever it takes, whatever that looks like in each building right now” because the ways in which they assist families have looked so different for at least the past month.
A lot of the FRYSCs for Daviess County schools have been helping with the feeding sites because food services has been in need of help. They also have been assisting teachers who need extra hands checking in on students because their job load has increased as well.
“Some of them have commented that it feels like they are more busy with work now than usual, and maybe that’s because it looks different in this world of virtual meetings and masks,” Brackin said.
For everybody, though, and not just the FRYSCs, Brackin said, the highlight of the day is when they hear the voice or see the face of students, colleagues and parents. Everybody misses those regular interactions, she said, and it likely won’t return to “normal” for some time.
“We are used to being able to engage with our students and give them a hug,” she said. “Sometimes it’s hard to think about them maybe not even being able to see our smiles with masks over our faces.”
Typically at this point in the school year, FRYSCs are planning their summer programming for students. While it looks like, per the governor’s mandate, that will be different this year, the coordinators are still trying to figure out how to provide for families in the absence of face-to-face interactions.
Brackin and Hirtz both said they are hopeful FRYSCs will be able to provide some activities for students this summer, but they are still in the planning stages and hope to unveil details soon.
“Now the conversation is going to be what are they going to do, and can they figure out any virtual programming, and what that’s going to look like this summer,” Brackin said.
She added that a few FRYSCs have used some of their grant funds that are typically used for programming to go toward other needed provisions, like food service or backpack programs. Needs change for students and families on a daily basis, she said.
Hirtz said access to transportation has been one of the biggest challenges she sees families facing at this time, and that FRYSCs are continually working to provide assistance in that area when they are safely able to.
Ordinarily, a family member might be able to take the bus or borrow someone’s vehicle to go grocery shopping, and they might do the shopping while students are at school. During this time, a lot of public transportation is unavailable, and people aren’t interacting as closely due to social distancing recommendations.
“Now we are finding out it’s hard to do the things that were simple before,” she said. “Food insecurity is bigger now because students are not in school and all families are experiencing the struggle.”
That’s where all educators are stepping in to do what they can to assist.
“It’s all hands on deck at this point,” Brackin said. “We are all doing what we can to make this easier in the safest way we can. That’s how we will get through this — together.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
