While the 13th week of Friday After 5 entertained the community with the likes of Nashville-based Jim Gustin Band and known local band the Velvet Bombers, a new group made its live debut just a few blocks down at The Créme Coffee House.

The four-piece alternative rock outfit Cypress Avenue — made up of lead singer and keyboardist Emily Brooks, drummer Brandon Wathen, lead guitarist Ozzie Muñoz and bassist Allison Cantu — began after the 2021 winter holiday season, but was building well before then.

