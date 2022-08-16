While the 13th week of Friday After 5 entertained the community with the likes of Nashville-based Jim Gustin Band and known local band the Velvet Bombers, a new group made its live debut just a few blocks down at The Créme Coffee House.
The four-piece alternative rock outfit Cypress Avenue — made up of lead singer and keyboardist Emily Brooks, drummer Brandon Wathen, lead guitarist Ozzie Muñoz and bassist Allison Cantu — began after the 2021 winter holiday season, but was building well before then.
Owensboro natives Wathen, 25, and Muñoz, 27, have played in local bands for years, including the emo/rock collective Seroletto and pop/rock group Your Best Friend, and decided to follow some friends out to California months before the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our goal out there was to play as many shows as possible and tour around the coast there while a couple of our members went to college,” Muñoz said.
But things didn’t go according to plan.
“We played like one show,” he said.
Brooks, 23, met Wathen and Muñoz during their time on the west coast while she was living in her hometown of Redding in the northern part of the Golden State.
The name of the group itself comes from where the three met.
“I worked on Cypress Avenue and me and Brandon met working there together,” she said. “I didn’t know (Ozzie) for a little bit … but I just remember Ozzie trying to steal a traffic cone from my work; that was my first interaction with him and it was on Cypress Avenue ….”
But after one year of being over 2,000 miles away from home, Muñoz decided to head back to the bluegrass state while Brooks and Wathen — who are now engaged to be married — followed shortly after and Brooks made Owensboro her new home.
Having experience singing pop cover songs accompanied by piano on YouTube, Brooks was entering new territory when she decided to link up with the pair. But it came naturally when the three started to have impromptu jam sessions where Brooks became fond of Wathen and Muñoz’s musical chemistry from the start.
“Next thing you know, we were like: ‘Let’s record something,’ ” Brooks said. “... It was very effortless. Ozzie and Brandon work together so easily; it’s like they don’t even have to talk to communicate.”
Muñoz felt similar affirmations about Brooks early on.
“She’s a very talented singer-songwriter,” Muñoz said. “I know that she was mostly focused on piano and vocals … (and) we essentially turned (her) songs into rock songs.”
Muñoz eventually recruited friend Cantu, 22, who is the drummer of the rock band Further from the End, to play bass to round out the new group.
By March, the band recorded two original songs with Cole Clark of Sightglass Sound in the Lexington area including their debut single “No Use” that was released in July, which Brooks said has received a significant amount of local support along with listeners in Atlanta and Minneapolis.
Penned by Brooks, she said putting her emotions and dark thoughts out there was a little out of her comfort zone, but she has no regrets.
“It’s who I am and I’m tired of apologizing for it,” she said. “I want to be authentically myself and I can’t ask for more in life than that.”
Friday’s performance not only marked Cypress Avenue’s first outing, but also Brooks’ first time really performing live on stage in any capacity.
“I did one little thing in high school …,” she said. “I didn’t know musicians, nobody in my family plays any instruments. I was raised in a family of athletes and that’s where I was told my focus should be; so it was on the back burner. It was my secret passion almost ….”
For upcoming shows and songs, Brooks wants people to take away the genuine feelings of the lyrics.
“I really try to focus on just how raw our songs are; like the emotion that comes through them,” she said. “We don’t do anything super heavy. We really like having those strong melodies but (coupled) with the passion ….”
Muñoz is hoping to be part of a resurgence of a genre that hasn’t been prominent in the local music scene for some time and is happy to see groups like local rock-and-roll trio Nick Cheek & The Golden Hour leading the way.
“I think we’re heading in the right direction,” he said.
The band plans to record an extended play in the fall. But for now, the group is taking the whole experience in stride.
“It’s just excitement,” Brooks said. “I don’t care if we get 500 streams or 5,000 streams — I’m just so thrilled to be doing something I’m passionate about with the people I love.”
For more information, visit facebook.com/CypressAveBand or instagram.com/cypressaveband.
